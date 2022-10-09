Bolenbaugh Insurance Inc. has moved to a new location, 309 N. Harrison, after spending the past 31 years at 1024 W. Maple. The new location provides better handicap accessibility, as well as utilizing the larger office space for some small businesses to also be housed there, some of which belong to those insured by the company.
Geneva Bolenbaugh said they have branched out a little bit. She said some small boutiques have been added. She said different artists have their artwork for sale there, as well as jewelry, and coins, comic books, handmade crochet apparel and tie dye apparel to be available in the future.
“I just have several of my insureds and different people in the community that are very creative, and I have the office space,” Bolenbaugh said. “So I’m helping get their name out, and they’re placing their items in here kind of on consignment. So when they sell something then they make a little money and so do I.”
Bolenbaugh said if her insureds have something they want to display or sell, they have that opportunity. She said if there’s others who want to bring in their stuff, they can shift out the merchandise off and on to have different vendors in there, changing every now and then with a variety.
“I like to be involved in the community, and this is a way to do it,” Bolenbaugh said.
Bolenbaugh said her in-laws started the insurance company in 1986, with their original location at Oakwood and Carrier Road. They moved to the Maple location in 1991 and to the new location on Sept. 2. A ribbon cutting was held on Thursday, and Bolenbaugh said business has been great since the move.
“It’s been pretty good,” she said. “My insureds had a little trouble finding me at first, but they’re really liking it now. Because they are like, ‘We don’t have to climb stairs. This is such a nicer place.’”
She said her father-in-law passed away in February, and he had been trying to get her to move the agency for about four years. She said she just kind of dragged her feet because it had been at the other location for so long. But since he had wanted her to move it, she decided that’s what she ultimately wanted to do.
“After his passing I was like, ‘You know, this is something he really wanted me to do. I need to think about it more seriously.’ So I sat down and prayed about it, weighed out my pros and cons and just made a list,” Bolenbaugh said. “And finally stepped out on faith and did it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.