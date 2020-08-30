BLM OKC rallies for Jones at Washington march anniversary

WASHINGTON — Thirteen members of the Black Lives Matter OKC chapter joined others marching for racial justice along the National Mall on Friday and called for clemency for Oklahoma death row inmate Julius Jones.
Fifty-seven years after the Rev. Martin Luther King delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech in front of the Lincoln Memorial, tens of thousands again gathered to protest police brutality and racial inequality — protests that have seen increased support since the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died earlier this summer under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.
Protests also have surged in the past week after another Black man, Jacob Blake, was shot multiple times in the back by a police officer in Kenosha, Wis.
The march was organized by the Rev. Al Sharpton, who delivered the headline speech at the six-hour part revival meeting, part protest.
“We have seen nationally and internationally an outrage of those that understand that, when Black lives rise, we all do,” said the Rev. T. Sheri Dickerson, executive director of Oklahoma City chapter of Black Lives Matter. “And we are losing more and more Black persons to the issues of police brutality, white supremacy, racial inequities and state-sanctioned violence.”
Miles Francisco, an organizer with Black Lives Matter and co-founder of OU’s Black Emergency Response Team who attended the march, said solutions to oppressive systems and institutions must be multi-faceted.
Since graduating from OU, Francisco has invested more time and effort into his organization, Foundation for Liberating Minds, which seeks to expand education, both K-12 and higher, as a transformative “anti-oppressive tool and framework.”
“We also have to look at how the ways the school, in and of itself, has a deep resemblance of the prison,” Francisco said, referring to Jones, who was an honors student on the verge of a basketball scholarship.
“And when we think about the school-to-prison pipeline, it places the school as this sort of angelic, net positive figure, when in reality it gets kids ready to be put into a larger beast of the prison-industrial complex,” Francisco said.
Jones, like Francisco, attended OU, but many years ago, as an engineering freshman and rising basketball star. In 2002, Jones was convicted of the 1999 murder of Edmond businessman Paul Howell and placed on death row. After many legal and judicial efforts to fight the death penalty, Jones filed for clemency in 2019.
Jones’ case has drawn national attention, and various advocates — from celebrities such as Kim Kardashian West and Blake Griffin to criminal justice reformers such as Marc Howard and Dickerson — have reviewed Jones’ case and believe him to be innocent.
However, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter said during a news conference in July that a “profusion of misinformation” has resulted in an orchestrated effort to get Jones off of death row from supporters that he does not deserve.
Among the thousands of participants in the anniversary march on Washington were the families of those who lost loved ones in high-profile police killings over the past several years, including the families of Floyd, Blake, Breonna Taylor and Eric Garner.
Oklahoma members of Black Lives Matter met with all of these families and discussed how to move forward.
“As long as people are taking actions and steps, day by day, within themselves and within their community, to make a difference and to make a change ... that’s when those real, larger structural changes actually begin to happen,” Francisco said.
Gaylord News is a Washington-based reporting project of the University of Oklahoma Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication.
