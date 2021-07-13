Blaine County voters Tuesday voted to modify the use of an existing half-cent sales tax dedicated to the courthouse and jail.
The vote was 334-80, or 80.68%, in favor of the proposition.
The tax has been in place since 2004. It originally was approved to provide funds for maintaining and operating Blaine County Courthouse and the jail.
The vote Tuesday was to change the purpose of the tax to “maintaining, improving, operating, equipping and furnishing” the courthouse and “acquiring, constructing, maintaining, improving, financing, operating, equipping, and furnishing” the jail.
According to a story in the Watonga Republican newspaper, Blaine County Sheriff Travis Daugherty said the jail, which opened in 1964 and can hold about 37 inmates, doesn’t always have enough cells.
“It would be nice to actually have a jail that could hold the amount of people that we need to actually hold,” Daugherty told the Watonga Republican. “Oftentimes, we are capped out and we have to farm our prisoners out to other counties to house them, which costs taxpayer money.”
Daughterty told the Watonga newspaper he ideally would like a jail that could hold about 100 inmates. In addition to the lack of space, Daughterty said the deteriorating infrastructure often causes maintenance problems.
County clerk D. Jennifer Haigler told the Watonga Republican the county’s capital outlay account, which is collected from the tax, contains about $13 million. That money could be used for construction of a new jail.
Also in Blaine County, Okeene voters approved a quarter cent sales tax, with money to be used for street repairs.
The vote was 72-32 in favor.
Two Northwest Oklahoma communities approved franchise agreements with OG&E Tuesday.
Residents of Helena and Nash approved 25-year agreements with OG&E to “construct, maintain and operate a system of poles, wires, conduits and other facilities” to provide electrical service to the towns.
The vote in Helena was 45-0 in favor, while the vote in Nash was 20-7 for the agreement.
