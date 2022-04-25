Blaine County Associate District Judge Allison Lafferty survived a challenge and will remain on the ballot as she seeks another term on the bench.
Lafferty’s opponent, Jenna Brown, filed a challenge claiming Lafferty has not been living in Blaine County, rather she has been living full time since Sept. 1, 2021, in Yukon.
Lafferty and her husband own homes in Watonga and Yukon and split time between the two although she remains registered to vote in Blaine County.
Members of Oklahoma State Election Board heard arguments Monday and ruled in favor of Lafferty.
Lafferty and Brown will appear on the general election ballot in November.
