LUCIEN, Okla. — A Blackwell woman was killed Sunday after she slipped on a cattle guard while opening a gate to a Noble County property and was run over by a stock trailer, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Patricia Rascon, 52, fell in between a 2019 Ford F350 and the 16-foot stock trailer it was pulling as it was passing through the gate at 1:40 p.m. on a county road approximately a mile north of Lucien, OHP reports. The weather was rainy and the pavement wet, according to the OHP report.
Rascon was transported by Perry EMS to St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Enid, where she was pronounced dead due to internal and external trunk and arm and leg injuries, according to OHP.
The driver of the pickup, Alvaro Rason Bojorquez, 65, also of Blackwell, was not injured, OHP reports. Seatbelts were equipped but not in use.
