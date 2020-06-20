Black Lives Matter rally held Saturday at Government Springs

While national attention shifted focus to the opposing demonstrations in Tulsa during President Trump’s first rally since the COVID-19 pandemic, Enid hosted its own peaceful rally Saturday afternoon in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
A day after Juneteenth was commemorated, between 75 and 100 people overall sat in lawn chairs and stood around Government Springs Park’s gazebo to hear members and allies of Enid’s Black community speak on education, police brutality and racial injustice.
Turnout was lower than expected, said Shawnta Solomon, of Enid, who organized the event and admins the Oklahoma Black Lives Matter group on Facebook.
However, Solomon said she appreciates the people who did attend and the support she got from the Enid NAACP chapter and other local community activists, who helped cook food, register voters and run sound equipment in the park’s gazebo. Solomon’s daughter, Aniyah Lewis, also sang “Stand Up” from the Harriet Tubman biopic. A “unity party” show featuring performances by local hip-hop and rap artists was also set for later Saturday night at the Spot.
About three weeks ago, Solomon created the Facebook group, which currently has nearly 1,900 members. She said she decided to organize Saturday’s protest to take action in Enid “besides be an internet group.”
The grassroots BLM movement began in 2013 with the killing of Trayvon Martin, a Black high schooler, at the hands of George Zimmerman, a white neighborhood watch coordinator who was later acquitted. But the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn., reignited national and global attention to police brutality and other racial injustices against Black people.
The BLM movement emphasizes that while all lives do matter, Solomon said people need to be reminded that Black lives matter just as much as everyone else’s.
“I know we won’t end racism. That’s kind of a fantasy,” Solomon said. “But like the coronavirus, we can slow the spread.”
She encouraged Enid residents to get involved in the community, come to NAACP meetings and register to vote in the June 30 elections for Garfield County sheriff and state senators and representatives. A forum for sheriff candidates is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Stride Bank Center.
While city officials were invited to Saturday’s event, none appeared to be present for the majority of rally.
“Change has happened in the atmosphere,” said Milton Mitchell, one of Saturday’s speakers. “Young people are gathering all over this nation, and they are saying, ‘Enough is enough.’”
Mitchell, a retired Black businessman and associate pastor who ran for mayor of Enid in 2019, described the more covert, cyclical systemic racism that leads to conditions for people like George Floyd, Armaud Arbery and Trayvon Martin to be targeted by police or white men in authority positions.
Due to segregation and the historical process of “redlining” city areas for Black residents to live in, properties’ values will go down and be undervalued; banks will also avoid lending mortgage and small-business loans; the city’s lowered property tax collections will inadequately fund area public schools, public works and community programs; a young person’s education will then be hindered, then leave them generally unable to attend college and join a well-paying, prestigious occupation, therefore unable to afford basic health care or support a family; this encourages a life of crime and ultimately leads to the prison system.
“Your opportunities become more limited,” Mitchell said, adding that this systematic oppression affects people of all races who are more disadvantaged, an aftereffect of colonialism and capitalism. “In the name of the mighty dollar, people are being oppressed and depressed.”