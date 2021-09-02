Salvation Army has named John Bizzell chairperson of the Enid Advisory Board.
Bizzell joined the board three years ago to help promote the mission of Salvation Army and recently accepted the position of board chair.
Bizzell is an Enid resident who came to Northwest Oklahoma in 2008 through an appointment of the United Methodist Church to serve churches in Carmen and Dacoma as pastor.
“After careful consideration and evaluation of numerous national known organizations, in my opinion, the Salvation Army is truly ‘doing the most good,’ and I am proud to be a part of it,” he said, citing the organization’s motto.
The Advisory Board oversees operations of Salvation Army’s programs and services. It is made up of community volunteers.
Bizzell was born and raised in the Oklahoma City area. He was involved in the family’s real estate business in Midwest City from 1974 to 1997. From 1997 to 2007, he was in the electrical business, with offices in Oklahoma City and Tulsa, specializing in commercial/industrial electrical construction.
He is married to Cheryl Bryan, of Collins, Butler & Co., P.C.
“I’m thrilled for John to have this opportunity with the Salvation Army,” she said. “We have been supporters of the Salvation Army for many years and look forward to their mission being furthered with John in this leadership position.”
Last year, Salvation Army of Enid provided 10,615 Christmas gifts; provided 2,038 food boxes; served 62,225 meals; provided 13,716 nights of shelter; and served 11,153 individuals. For information, call (580) 237-1910.
