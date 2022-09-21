BILLINGS, Okla. — The 34th annual Billings Wheat Country Festival will be Oct. 8, 2022.
Activities will be in Billings Community Center and on Main Street in downtown Billings. The day will begin with Billings FFA Booster Club's pancake breakfast in Billings Community Center, 7-9 a.m.
Opening ceremonies for the festival will begin at 9 a.m. Live stage entertainment throughout the day will include performances from local talent Jayden Brown, Breanne Stevens and Billings Public Schools students ,followed by the Northern Oklahoma College Roustabouts and recording artist Robert Allen.
The Billings Wheat Country Festival Parade at 10 a.m. will feature antique tractors, cars, farming equipment, floats and motorcycles.
Other activities include a round hay bale decorating contest, Kute Kid Revue, OHCE Bliss Homemakers pie and cake auction, and 30-40 vendor booths in the air-conditioned community center and outside.
Carnival games and other activities include a wheat dig, corn-hole tournament, horseshoe tournament, bounce house, hay wagon rides, kid’s barrel train and petting zoo. The Renfrow-Miller Museum will be open for free tours and offer homemade bread and wild sand plum jelly available for purchase.
Several food concessions provided by the Billings High School students and food trucks will be available. A beer garden will be available for those of age.
For more information, call Rachel Silvey, Wheat Festival chair, at (580) 791-1944 or email Kayla Lyons at krlyons94@gmail.com.
The festival schedule can be viewed on the Billings OK Wheat Country Festival and the Billings Chamber of Commerce Facebook pages on social media.
Those wishing to participate in the parade should be in line at the east end of Main street to register at 9:30 a.m. Contact Rachel Silvey at (580) 791-1944 or Kayla Lyons at (580) 304-1830 to reserve a vendor booth.
