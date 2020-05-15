The annual cleanup day at Billings Union Cemetery will be 9 a.m. Saturday.
Those people will need to pick up limbs, trash and prepare the cemetery for the upcoming Memorial Day service.
Also, the cemetery association is accepting donations to assist in maintaining and improving the cemetery. Send donations to Carrie Boyer, 612 South Central, Billings, OK 74630.
The Memorial Day service will be 11 a.m. May 25. Kurtis Stoll will be speaker. Taps will be played by John Chestnut, and Kevin Stoll will be in charge of the gun salute.
For more information, call David Hayton at (405) 880-5411.
