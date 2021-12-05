Billings Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a Christmas parade at 11 a.m. Dec. 18.
Santa will be make an appearance to greet the kids. Parade participants will each receive $1. Prizes will be awarded for best decorated float and category winners.
For more information, call Lance Stoll at (580) 977-7953.
Other holiday events are planned as well.
Mark and Melinda Branson will host a free Santa for Seniors luncheon noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 19 in Billings Community Center for Billings senior citizens.
The chamber also will sponsor a Christmas lighting contest. One prize of $100 will be awarded to the winner. Lights must be in place on houses or businesses by 6 p.m. Dec. 12 to be entered in the judging. Contact Rachel Silvey at (580) 791-1944 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.