Billings Union Cemetery will hold a Memorial Day service on Monday, May 30, 2022.
The service will start at 11 a.m. Greg Thralls will be the speaker. Taps will be played by John Chestnut and Kevin Stoll will be in charge of the gun salute.
The service is open to the public.
Donations are being accepted for maintenance and upkeep of the cemetery. Donations can be made at the service or mailed to Carrie Boyer, 5901 CR 30, Billings, OK 74630. For more information, call David Hayton at (405) 880-5411.
