Don Christensen is on a mission.
The retired Air Force colonel is president of Protect Our Defenders, an organization dedicated to "ending sexual violence, victim retaliation, misogyny, sexual prejudice, and racism in the military and combating a culture that has allowed it to persist," according to its website.
One way to reach that goal is to see the Military Justice Improvement And Increasing Prevention Act approved by Congress. Among other things, the legislation would remove commanders from decisions on sexual assault and possible other major crimes and shift those prosecution decisions to independent judge advocates.
Currently, though, the legislation is held up in the U.S. Senate. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, a New York Democrat, has bipartisan, filibuster-proof support for the bill, but Sen. Jack Reed, a Rhode Island Democrat and chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee, blocked a procedural move by Gillibrand to put her bill to a floor vote. Reed said then her bill must be folded into the broader 2022 defense authorization bill that his committee will take up this summer and fall.
According to NPR, in a May 31 article, Reed said he supports taking sex-related crimes away from commanders, but isn't ready to support applying the same change to other crimes such as murder, manslaughter and child pornography. Reed also said the bill should go through the regular committee process.
Supporters said the move by Reed is an effort to water down language in the bill. Reed, though, has said he expects the broader defense bill to include “a robust change in the role of the commander in sexual assault cases.”
According to NPR, Oklahoma Sen. Jim Inhofe, also wants the bill to work through the committee process.
Christensen said the bill has more than 60 cosponsors, ranging from liberal Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., to conservative Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.
"This is one of the rarities where we have agreement across the sides," Christensen said.
At the direction of President Joe Biden, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, a former Army commander, established an Independent Review Commission on Sexual Assault to study ways to attack the problem. In April, the commission recommended taking prosecution powers out of the chain of command. It said that for certain special victims crimes, designated independent judge advocates reporting to a civilian-led Office of the Chief Special Victim Prosecutor should decide two key legal questions: whether to charge someone and, ultimately, whether that charge should go to a court martial. The crimes would include sexual assault, sexual harassment and, potentially, certain hate crimes.
Christensen, who served 23 years in the Air Force as a judge advocate general. He said he served as a prosecutor and trial judge during that time. He said the changes advocated would be "minor in structural change" and would "professionalize the justice system."
The military "has historically opposed this" change, he said.
The Associated Press has reported that military leaders are privately expressing reservations about removing sexual assault cases from the chain of command.
In memos to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, the service leaders laid out their concerns about the growing push to shift prosecution decisions on sexual assault and possibly other major crimes to independent judge advocates. They said the shift could decrease the number of prosecutions, delay cases and potentially provide less help for victims.
While they indicated they are open to changes and improvements in the justice system, most were worried about how that would be done while ensuring no unintended harm is done to unit leadership or readiness. Several said it would create additional burdensome bureaucracy, according to officials familiar with the memos.
Several officials described the memos to the AP on the condition of anonymity because they have not been made public. The memos submitted to Austin were from the civilian secretaries of the Army, Navy and Air Force and from the National Guard.
Acting Air Force Secretary John Roth said the Air Force was open to new approaches, including removing cases from the chain of command, officials said. But he cautioned that the change inadvertently could have a negative impact on commanders' leadership or accountability. The Air Force said commanders play a critical role in prevention, victim support and creating a respectful command climate, and any changes must not erode that.
Most U.S. allies, Christensen said, take the same approach, with cases removed from the chain of command, and there is "no evidence it has eroded discipline."
Until action is taken by Congress, Christensen will continue to speak out, hoping to see the changes he supports put into place.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
