The state House passed the Barbara E. Hoover Act on Monday to extend electronic monitoring of family members to long-term care facilities.
Senate Bill 1739, authored in the House by state Rep. Mark Lawson, R-Sapulpa, and state Sen. James Leewright, R-Bristow, allows for monitoring currently allowed in nursing homes to be used in other nursing facilities, assisted living centers and continuum of care facilities. The measure also defines in statute the term “representative of a resident.”
“The necessity of this bill was made all too clear in the recent COVID-19 pandemic,” Lawson said. “Many nursing homes and other long-term care facilities had to stop visits to keep their residents safe, but family members and guardians lost the ability to check on the welfare of their loved ones or those placed under their care.
“This bill rectifies that going forward to ensure quality of care for our must vulnerable citizens. Residents of these facilities deserve to know that their families and advocates are able to check on their care and communicate concerns on their behalf.”
Leewright said the bill is supported by AARP, Oklahoma Silver-Haired Legislature and Oklahoma Alliance on Aging.
The bill passed the House by a unanimous vote of 97-0. It previously passed the Senate by a unanimous vote of 46-0. It moves to the governor’s desk for his consideration.
