OKLAHOMA CITY — A bill allotting $1.1 million to fund debt service obligations for "the renovation and construction" of Robert M. Greer Center passed the state House unanimously a 98-0 vote Tuesday.
The section funding the debt service is one of 10 sections in the bill, which allocates funds and directs spending. The bill was authored by Sens. Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, and Dave Rader, R-Tulsa, and Reps. Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston, and Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow.
The $1.1 million would come from Department of Human Services funds. The bill does not specify what role Greer Center would play once renovation and construction is complete.
A message left with the director of Greer Center was not returned as of press time.
In June 2019, DHS confirmed $16 million had been set aside for the Greer Center, but no concrete plans had been created.
"We're working with the governor's office and the Legislature to determine how exactly we will go forward," DHS spokeswoman Terri Watkins said in June 2019.
Operating in the northeast corner of the defunct Northern Oklahoma Resource Center of Enid campus, Greer Center provides care for people who are both intellectually disabled and potentially dangerous, to themselves or others.
Greer Center was dedicated in 1988, and many of the facilities and much of the infrastructure it relies on are just as old, and in some cases older, Director Hugh Sage said last year.
"Most buildings on campus were built in the '30s, '40s, '50s, and the infrastructure, water lines, everything buried, has not been kept up very well," Sage said.
Greer Center was state run at the start. A short-term treatment facility, it was intended to take in intellectually disabled clients with dangerous behaviors, stabilize them, fix their behaviors and place them in a supervised community alternative.
Later on, DHS contracted out work at Greer Center to Liberty of Oklahoma Corp. When Liberty took the reins in 2000, the average length of stay for clients of the short-term program was 7 1/2 years, Sage said. The average in 2019 was 9 months.
