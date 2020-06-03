Members of the Enid chapter of Downed Bikers Association, along with others in the community, will have an appreciation parade and ride to nursing homes, assisted-living facilities and hospitals Saturday.
Riders will meet at 1 p.m. at Crosslin Park in the west side parking lot. The ride will start at 1:30 p.m.
"This will be to honor and recognize the hard work and dedication shown to care for the most vulnerable members of our community," the organization said in a flier. "Many of these staff have worked tirelessly and selflessly under extreme isolation and with limited contact."
At Crosslin, riders will divide into two groups that will leave at the same time. Everyone is encouraged to join the ride or just come outside and watch.
Approximate times at locations for riders in Group A are:
• 1:40 p.m., Golden Oaks Village.
• 1:50 p.m., Brookdale Assisted Living.
• 2 p.m., Garland Road Nursing.
• 2:10 p.m., The Arbors.
• 2:20 p.m., The Commons.
• 2:30 p.m., Integris Meadowlake.
Approximate times at locations for riders in Group B are:
• 1:40 p.m., Integris Bass Baptist Health Center.
• 1:50 p.m., St. Mary's Regional Medical Center.
• 2 p.m., Greenbrier Village.
• 2:10 p.m., Enid Senior Center.
• 2:20 p.m., The Living Center.
• 2:30 p.m., Kenwood Manor.
