The chapters of the Enid City Council of Beta Sigma Phi have elected their Valentine queens for 2022.
Chapter queens will be honored at a dance on Saturday, Feb. 12, at Enid Moose Lodge. Beta Sigma Phi is an international women’s friendship network. Beta Sigma Phi is the largest organization of its kind in the world. Membership is made up of women of all ages, usually beginning in their 20s or 30s and staying active for their entire lives, building friendships that last a lifetime.
Beta Sigma Phi is an international sorority open to all women of all ages by invitation from a current member or by applying online at bspinternational.org.
Torchbearer Beta Chapter has elected Sophia Befort as its 2022 Valentine queen. She joined Beta Sigma Phi in 1961, holding offices of president and treasurer.
She said “being in this chapter is like having a second family. We have been together for so many years, that these ladies are not only my friends, but they are also my sisters."
Laureate Omega Chapter has elected Kay Ternes as its 2022 Valentine queen. She joined Beta Sigma Phi in 2021 as a pledge sister.
“I love the new friendships and fun that I have experienced by joining my chapter," Ternes said. "Everyone is supportive of each other. We truly are sisters with a great cause of helping the less fortunate in our community.”
Preceptor Psi chapter has elected Glenda Smith as its 2022 Valentine queen. She joined Beta sigma Phi in 2020 and is the current vice president of Enid City Council of Beta Sigma Phi.
“I love the wonderful women I get to call sisters," Smith said. "I enjoy all the fun we have.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.