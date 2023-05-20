ENID, Okla. — The Enid News & Eagle is gearing up the 2023 Best of Readers’ Choice awards.
“We congratulate our 2022 winners and ask readers to be sure to participate in this year’s nomination process, which starts Sunday, June 4,” said Cindy Allen, publisher. “The ballot will be live at midnight on June 4.”
The Enid News & Eagle’s Best of Readers’ Choice awards is Enid’s original readers’ choice promotion and is entering its 33rd year.
“Our Readers’ Choice promotion has such a long history because it works, it’s fun and it’s useful information,” Allen said. “It’s been so successful, others have tried to copy its success in recent years. However, Enid News & Eagle’s Readers’ Choice is the most popular, complete recognition of our businesses that are the fabric of Enid and surrounding community.”
The campaign includes two rounds of voting, first for nominations and the second round will be voting for the finalists. Participants in the nomination process and the voting process will automatically be entered into a drawing for gift card prizes, Allen said.
“Look for advertisements in the newspaper over the next few weeks promoting the Best of Readers’ Choice contest, and be ready to nominate your favorite businesses, organizations and professionals on June 4,” Allen said.
