Triangle President and CEO John Berg has announced his retirement effective Dec. 31.
Mandy Cross, chief operating officer and chief financial officer has been named president and CEO effective Jan. 1.
Berg came to the Triangle Companies as president and CEO in October 1997. He said he viewed the move as an opportunity for a rewarding challenge, as well as a chance to move his family back to his hometown. His primary focus was a desire to grow the insurance operations of the company.
At that time Triangle Companies had $7 million in combined assets, Triangle Insurance Company had roughly $5 million in premium and sold its products in Oklahoma and half of Texas. Today, Triangle Insurance’s footprint spans across 29 midwestern and southeastern states with more than $98 million in premium and more than $185 million in combined assets.
Things look a lot different than they did 23 years ago. Berg was the 23rd employee and now there are more than 115. Triangle Insurance Co. outgrew its previous office and is headquartered in the Triangle Business Center, a 75,000-square-foot building in downtown Enid and operates a regional office in Little Rock, Ark.
Berg is a 1971 graduate of Enid High School and attended Howard Community College, Columbia, Md., and Phillips University, Enid. His insurance career began in 1978 as a personal-lines agent for Farmland Mutual/Nationwide Agribusiness Insurance Companies in Enid. In his first year, he was named New Agent of the Year and Agent of the Year. During his 20-year career with Farmland/Nationwide, he served in many management roles, relocated to Iowa, Kansas and Texas. Throughout his career, he has attended numerous insurance training schools, including the Purdue University Insurance Institute and earned his Certified Insurance Counselor designation.
Looking back, Berg said it’s difficult to pinpoint a favorite memory or greatest achievement. In part, he doesn’t view any accomplishment as his own, they are the company’s and employees’ successes. This includes the coveted A.M. Best rating upgrade to A- Excellent with a stable outlook. The 15 years of hard work to earn such a rating paid off, Triangle is now able to write larger, more complex risks and contend for better reinsurance rates. It ultimately equated to massive growth.
Berg also has had the honor to lead the Triangle organization through two milestone anniversaries; TCSC’s 100th in 2016, as well as Triangle Insurance’s 25th in 2017. As a classic car guy, he chose a unique symbol for TCSC’s centennial celebration, a 1916 Ford Model T. The antique car, which still runs, is displayed in the lobby of Triangle Business Center.
During Berg’s 23 years with Triangle, he served as chairman of the Great Land Run Education Foundation, board member of the Board of Governors for St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, a founding board member of Chisholm Education Foundation, director for the Oklahoma State University Bill Fitzwater Cooperative Endowed Chair, trustee of the Oklahoma Cooperative Legal Defense Fund, Triangle Insurance Company board member, three-year 100% employee participation in United Way and founder of the Triangle Adopt-a-Teacher Program.
The Triangle Companies are comprised of five separate companies: Triangle Cooperative Service Co., Triangle Insurance Agency, Service First Premium Finance Co., Dill Brothers Insurance Agency and Triangle Insurance Co.
Triangle will host a retirement reception in Berg’s honor in January.
