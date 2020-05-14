Benefits available to help working mothers in need

Local health and child resource advocates are urging mothers in need to take full advantage of available resources, after a recent report ranked Oklahoma the seventh-worst state in which to be a working mom.
The study
A report released last week by the financial analysis firm WalletHub ranked all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on 17 metrics for working mothers, in the areas of professional opportunities, work-life balance and child care.
On a national level, working mothers receive an average hourly wage that is only 85% of what men make, and only 6% of S&P 500 companies’ chief executives are female, according to the report.
At a state level, Oklahoma ranked 45th out of 51, edging out the bottom six states, from 46th to 51st: Idaho, West Virginia, South Carolina, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana.
The top five places in which to be a working mother, according to the report, from one to five, are Massachusetts, Minnesota, Vermont, Connecticut and Washington, D.C.
Oklahoma's rankings were above-average in only two of the eight major metrics: 20th in child care costs, adjusted for median women's salary; and 17th for women's unemployment rate.
Ratings that significantly reduced Oklahoma's overall ranking included: 38th for parental leave policies; 41st for percentage of single-mom families living in poverty; 43rd for the average length of a woman's work week; 44th for the ratio of female to male executives; and 45th for both pediatricians per capita and gender pay gap.
The full WalletHub report can be read at https://wallethub.com/edu/best-states-for-working-moms/3565/.
The WalletHub report is not the only report to rank Oklahoma low in outcomes for women and children. Last June, the Annie E. Casey Foundation released its 2019 Kids Count Profile, which found Oklahoma was 42nd overall for children's outcomes.
The report ranked Oklahoma 45th in education, 43rd in health — with the worst disparity being in the percentage of children without health insurance — and 40th in family and community factors, including high rates of children in single-parent families and high teen birth rates.
Challenges and resources
Maggie Jackson, Oklahoma State Department of Health regional director of community engagement, said one of the big challenges working moms face in Northwest Oklahoma is they may not be taking advantage of state and federal programs designed to assist them.
Jackson said OSDH offers the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) and SoonerCare programs to address health and wellness needs for children and mothers.
WIC provides nutrition services to pregnant, breastfeeding and postpartum women and provides nutrition services for infants and children up to age 5.
Jackson said OSDH has long been working to close the gap between women who qualify for the program and those who actually file to receive benefits.
One of the hurdles, she said, has been the paperwork involved in the application and the requirement that women come to their county health department to apply in person — significant hurdles for low-income single mothers.
A hidden benefit of the coronavirus pandemic shutdown is all WIC applications now are being completed by telephone and computer, easing burdens on women who can benefit from WIC services.
"Some of the processes take a lot of time," Jackson said, "so we're really working, especially now, to make that easier on working moms."
Whitney Eaton, a WIC registered dietitian at Garfield County Health Department, said anything that streamlines the application and follow-up process will help get more women to take advantage of all WIC has to offer.
"A main complaint of ladies who use WIC services is they are working mothers, so they can't leave their work site to come to all these appointments," Eaton said. She said before the pandemic, the process required two in-person appointments during application and then two follow-up appointments each year during the program.
"When we talk to moms now on the phone, they're just so relieved they can do their appointment without having to come in," Eaton said.
Now, Eaton said the Health Department is working to overcome a "communications gap" and let more women know they can apply for benefits over the phone.
"A lot more people are eligible for WIC than they realize," Eaton said, "and we want to help them use the services and receive nutrition education and free food that can help their family along."
Eaton said OSDH also has launched a WIC app to make it easier for working moms to shop with their benefits, and is working toward an online shopping option.
For more information on WIC, visit www.wichealth.org or call the Garfield County Health Department at (580) 249-5972.
OSDH also can help all eligible Oklahomans access their SoonerCare benefits. SoonerCare, Oklahoma's name for Medicaid, is health care coverage for low income individuals and families, funded by the state and federal governments.
For more information on SoonerCare visit www.mysoonercare.org.
In the area of child care, Jackson said many women face challenges in working and being able to afford child care.
"I see a lot of moms in this gap, where they could continue to advance their career and build their resume, but because of their income level they don't get enough to support their family and pay for child care," Jackson said. "It is a challenge for a lot of moms to get that support while they are at work."
Kim Kelly, early childhood director at CDSA, said quality child care is available in Enid and Northwest Oklahoma, and subsidies are available to help those who have a hard time covering the cost.
The Oklahoma Department of Human Services (OKDHS) offers qualifying families a subsidy that is paid directly to the child care provider. For more information, visit http://www.okdhs.org/services/cc/Pages/ChildCareBenefits.aspx.
Rainbow Fleet Child Care Resource and Referral of Oklahoma City offers a statewide referral hotline at (800) 438-0008, to help parents find child care resources.
CDSA also offers help through its diaper bank, which provides free diapers to low-income families no more than four times per year. Parents of newborns receive 100 diapers, while parents of older babies and toddlers receive 50 diapers per visit. During the pandemic, CDSA also has been helping low-income families by providing baby formula.
For older children, Kelly said CDSA offers learning activities for parents to do with children, and the Early Bird program, which helps parents with their children's development, from pregnancy through age 5.
But, whatever a working mother's needs are, Kelly said CDSA is there to help, or to get them to someone who can help. Anyone in need of help or referral can call CDSA at (580) 242-6131.
"We're here to support families if they need help," Kelly said, "and if we can't provide those resources we will get them connected with someone who can help them."
