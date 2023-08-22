ENID, Okla. — More than 400 runners are expected to gather at Chisholm Trail Expo Center Pavilion on Sept. 16, 2023, to raise funds for the Great Land Run Education Foundation.
The foundation was created in 2008 with the goal to support Chisholm and Enid public schools.
Presented by Triangle Insurance and Wymer Brownlee Wealth Strategies, the 16th annual Great Land Run race will be held rain or shine. It will feature a USATF certified 5K and 10K course with a 7:30 a.m. start, and a half-marathon course starting at 6:30 a.m.
“This annual race has a significant educational impact on our community’s children by providing technology advancements to their schools,” said Mandy Cross, president and CEO of Triangle Insurance.
All sponsor donations and net proceeds from the race are divided according to school district enrollment and distributed at the following year’s event. The Great Land Run Education Foundation has donated more than $500,000 to support local public education since its establishment.
“Our team considers funding education a matter of utmost importance,” said Stephen O’Neill, senior wealth adviser and shareholder at Wymer Brownlee Wealth Strategies. “Working alongside our partners at Triangle Insurance, we have dedicated ourselves to raising funds that will enhance student learning and provide crucial support to local schools.”
Race day registration begins at 5:30 a.m. All finishers will receive a newly custom-designed finisher medal. Interested participants can register online at greatlandrun.com. Prices increase after Sept. 13.
For more information on the Great Land Run, call Sally Wall at (800) 894-5020, or go online to greatlan drun.com.
