CDSA’s annual BeFitKids Buzz Run will be 10 a.m. May 7, 2022, at the Enid High School track.
The event is traditionally held on Mother’s day weekend to give young families a chance to get out in the sunshine and be physically active, said Cheri Ezzell, CDSA executive director.
The overall goal of the Buzz Run is to provide an opportunity for young children in the Enid area to participate in a fun event that promotes health and fitness in a low-risk and high-reward atmosphere, Ezzell said. Young athletes run on a track with a runner’s number secured to their event T-shirt. All participants receive an event medallion when they cross the finish line.
Events include a 50-yard dash for children ages 2 and under, 3 years old, pre-K, kindergarten and first- and second-grade categories. Those in the third, fourth and fifth grades will run in their grade level in the 100-yard dash. Health and fitness are held in the infield, and a drawing will be held for prizes, including a basketball hoop, soccer balls, baseballs, frisbees and other recreational items.
Pre-registration is encouraged at www.cdsaok.org, where more details area available, but registration on-site is allowed at 9:30 a.m. the day of the event. The cost is $10 per child. Registrants receive a T-shirt, runner’s number bib and medallion. Early registration ensures availability of the correct shirt size.
“This event has become an Enid tradition and hopefully helps kids learn to incorporate physical activity throughout their lives. And, it’s just fun for parents and grandparents to watch these kids get out there and race down the track as a group,” Ezzell said. “The 2-year-olds are particularly fun to watch.”
The Christy Northcutt scholarship fund was created by CDSA to honor the event’s founder and ensure all children can participate.
