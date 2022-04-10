NW Oklahoma Beekeepers Association will meet April 23 at Northwest Technology Center in Fairview.
The meeting will begin at 8 a.m. with registration, coffee and doughnuts. Speakers will start at 9 a.m., and there will be a potluck lunch.
In the afternoon, those attending will go through the beehives, Jimmy Schobert said.
Prizes will be given away, and the meeting is open to everyone, he said.
Anyone with questions can call Schobert at (620) 660-5247.
