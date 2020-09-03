Oklahoma Blood Institute's "Beef Up the Blood Supply" drive continues Friday at the Enid Donor Center, 301 E. Cherokee.
Donors will receive their choice of an OU or OSU T-shirt during the drive, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oklahoma Beef Council also is providing all-beef hotdogs to donors.
Fewer people make time to donate blood around holiday weekends, said John Armitage, M.D., OBI president and CEO.
"This can put the lives of Oklahomans in jeopardy. Although we have fun with this event, saving the lives of our family, friends and neighbors is a serious matter," he said. "We are grateful for Oklahoma Beef Council for helping us to encourage donors to take time before Labor Day Weekend to help us prepare for any emergency that may occur.”
Anyone who is healthy and age 16 or older can give blood. However, of those eligible to donate blood in the U.S., less than 10% donate each year. Each blood donation can save the lives of up to three Oklahomans. Donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies for donors 18 and up.
Oklahoma Blood Institute provides every drop of blood used by 160 hospitals and medical facilities statewide, including Enid's two hospitals. Appointments are preferred to help with social distancing, but walk-ins will be managed as schedule allows. CDC guidelines will be followed, and masks are required. To make an appointment, visit obi.org or call (877) 340-8777.
