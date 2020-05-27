Bedroom fire damages North Adams home

A bedroom fire Wednesday morning damaged a house on North Adams, but caused no injuries, according to an Enid Fire Department report.
Seven EFD units and 14 personnel responded to the structure fire at 1002 N. Adams at 8:53 a.m., according to the report.
A resident of the home was in the bathroom with her child when she heard the fire alarm sounding, then saw smoke in the living room and bedroom, and flames on the bed in the bedroom, according to the report.
The woman and child were able to safely leave the home, and her fiancé then re-entered the home and “encountered heavy smoke,” according to the report. The fiancé then left the house and called 911.
According to the report, both adult occupants of the home are smokers, “so smoking could not be ruled out as cause of the fire.” EFD crews found no evidence of electrical arcing at the source of the fire, and the cause remains undetermined.
Damage to the home and contents was estimated at $23,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.