The heat that we are all so tired of is soon coming to an end. Highs Tuesday are said to be in the low-80s, with the real change happening Wednesday with highs only in the upper-50s. And most importantly, there is some rain coming with it. Chances still are decent as the work week gets back underway, and hopefully they will materialize this time for more parts of the state’s crop areas.
Despite certain forecasts this past week, only southern and southeastern parts of Oklahoma received precipitation. This has many producers itching to get started planting wheat, while others remain hopeful for next week’s chances. Early plantings always face concern of worm pressure, and this year likely will be no different. With near record rainfall in July, the critters have been prevalent in summer crops and pastures, so be vigilant and ready to spray if you’re planting early. We’re already hearing reports of worm pressure in wheat just planted.
The wheat and corn markets peaked near term this week as corn crop ratings were slightly better than expected, although lower than last week. Deteriorating conditions in Iowa and continued China buying has buoyed this market but lost upward momentum and failed to close above the $3.60 level, which remains resistance at this point. Technically, the market is overbought, as the fund short covering rally has fizzled and there remains a gap to fill below between $3.45-$3.48 on the December futures. The crossover of the 50- and 100-day moving averages is down at the $3.40 mark and could be a reality if we get harvest pressure.
December corn closed Friday at $3.58. China demand could be a wildcard that has pushed grain sorghum basis up significantly as the corn shortage in the P.R.C. continues to tighten. While rains are back in the forecast for the Midwest, dryness in August had more of an impact on soybeans than corn. Combined with consistent buying from China as well as pressure from major flooding, cold weather threats in the U.S. and La Nina impact on South America production, soybean futures made a new recent high on Friday at $9.69½ to settle the week at $9.68. The next level of strong resistance is at the $9.80 level. Funds added 53,000 longs this week to reach 162,607 contracts this week versus the record of 253,889, so still plenty of room to expand.
In fact, managed funds are now net long all grain contracts except Minneapolis wheat. For producers looking to risk manage a soybean pricing strategy, the levels have improved significantly up over $1.00 since Aug. 10. However, this market very likely could press higher based on Friday’s close. If selling into this rally, be cautious to overcommit bushels and consider utilizing put options if extending protection above your crop insurance guarantee.
In the wheat complex, the KC December contract has surged nearly 70 cents since the Aug. 10 low to the Sept. 1 high. After breaking below the 200-day moving average this week, the next target could be the 100-day moving average at $4.67. Should we break that level, we could see further deterioration unless exports pick up. A weaker U.S. dollar has been supportive, but Egypt’s recent tender won by Russia saw a smaller order perhaps indicating they’re waiting for a pullback. Russia followed by Ukraine were the lowest in the next Egyptian tender announced this week for shipment from Nov. 5-15. We have advised producers to sell these rallies on stored bushels and take action on new crop July 2021 futures that reached $5.13 on Sept. 1 and finished the week at $4.96½.
Cattle markets continued to slip this week as cash trade was light and lower with slaughter levels providing adequate supplies, and there is no shortage of cattle to come. The late week selloff in equity markets also pressured the cattle complex. Feeder cattle contracts traded down to the 100-day moving average. This was near the $137 level on September feeders, not seen since July 10. There still is a gap on the September chart up at the $144 mark, which remains plenty out of reach at the moment. Watch this 100-day moving average as should we break this level, we could be headed lower until demand or colder weather up north begins to bring premium back to the cattle complex.
