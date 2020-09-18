Howdy market watchers. The trend is your friend, as we say in the markets. And that trend continues to be with the bulls, at least for now across the grain markets.
Led by beans, then wheat and then corn, the “buy” was on again this past week with managed funds continuing to add to already net longs and drive markets higher. After a “shooting star” formation on Monday and pullback into Tuesday’s session, November soybeans still managed to gain an impressive 48 cents from Monday’s open to Friday’s close at $10.43½ after Wednesday’s outside day on the charts and reversal higher. This is nearly $1 above the 10-year average price for this time of year and a near 2½-year high, taking us all the way back to May 2018. Such a surge in advance of harvest also is counter seasonal, as harvest pressure typically looms large barring an all-out crop disaster, which we are not at risk of despite conditions slipping 2% good-to-excellent on Monday.
The RJO Market Insights U.S. Soybean Crop Condition Index shows that we currently are at the five-year average for early September and above the 10-year average. So, why do beans continue to surge? Fund buying is no doubt fueling the fire with Friday’s release of the Commitment of Traders Report as of Tuesday reporting 191,774 longs, an increase of nearly 18,000 from last week. The record net long stands at 253,889. Until managed funds either stop adding longs or reverse positions, this market may very well continue to push higher.
As of Friday’s close, the upside momentum remained intact with November beans closing just 3 cents off the new highs established same day. Relentless, near daily Chinese buying of U.S. beans has been the center of attention for the bulls. President Donald Trump’s announcement Thursday evening in Wisconsin of an additional $13 billion in aid to farmers with applications starting as early as Monday also may ease producer urgency to sell beans and corn and further drive futures and basis bids. Futures for palm oil, produced in Malaysia and Indonesia and a major import by China, jumped nearly 10% this week. Canola futures also have continued to surge with beans, with managed funds making new highs in net long positions for the second week running.
Open Midwest weather should aid harvest progress with corn now 5% complete. Harvest pressure on futures is expected over the coming weeks, but this could be outweighed should conditions continue to slip, China buying pace stays firm and funds keep adding longs. All grain markets are overbought, but as another saying goes, the market can remain irrational, such as overbought, longer than one can stay solvent, so be cautious. However, if and when this market breaks, it could move as fast down as it has up, so stay nimble and take advantage of opportunities to lock in profitable sales for producers. It is easy to get complacent (greedy) in a bull market environment and miss excellent marketing opportunities. Remember, we were nearly $1.75 lower just five weeks ago. The corn market also has been pulled higher by the overall grain complex buying, but less so relative to beans. December corn finally closed above the 200-day moving average late last week after an inside day on the charts and then broke higher. Exports have been strong and now 10% ahead of USDA’s five-year average forecast for the beginning of the marketing year. Demand remains in center focus for the markets, and we need to keep an eye on China buying as supplies there remain tight.
Funds added over 25,000 longs this week, but at 58,556, remain far from the record long of around 430,000. While average prices this time of year are over the $4 mark, the size of this year’s crop despite derecho damage and lower demand from ethanol make that level seemingly out of reach. The caveat, however, is a surge in China buying ahead of the election should crop losses intensify due to the recent typhoons. U.S. crop ratings slipped 1% good-to-excellent, 5% above last year.
The KC wheat market was on the move at the end of the week closing above the 200-day moving average for the first time since Sept. 1. December KC futures closed above the $5.00 level Friday at $5.04¼ after making highs at $5.07½. Despite resistance levels at Friday’s highs, there is potential for this market to push to the $5.30 level, but that would require several things to align, not to mention a continued surge in other grains. Worsening drought conditions were reported in Argentina, along with dryness in the Black Sea region and parts of the U.S. ahead of planting. July 2021 new crop futures closed the week above $5.26 and is a good area to consider adding protection on next year’s wheat that we’re now planting. The $5.30 area is a level of resistance, and producers should be cautious to lock in bushels for physical delivery above one’s insurance guarantee. While forward contracts have a place, there are limits and producers should consider option strategies to supplement physical pricing in order to market crops.
Thanks to all those that attended our sesame field days this week. We had a great turnout with excellent discussion. We will be hosting a harvest workshop in October, so stay tuned.
The cattle market traded both sides this week with feeders continuing to trade between key moving averages and yet to fill the gap above on the charts. Live cattle futures have managed greater strength and remain at a premium to the cash market that reached $103.5-$104.0 this week. Beef prices are down to the lowest level since Aug. 14, weights remain high and the slaughter pace could continue to pick up keeping prices within the recent range. Futures premium to cash markets could keep futures within check until cash can move higher. Consider protection on calves being purchased at these levels and watch corn prices as a surge higher could weigh on cattle futures.
Give me a call at (580) 232-2272 or stop by our office to get your account set up and discuss strategies to protect your exposure to these markets. It is never too late to start and there is no operation too small to get a risk management and marketing plan in place. Remember, I am on-site at the Enid Livestock Market on Thursday, sale day. Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272 or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.
