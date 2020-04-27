Delivery of beams for the North Van Buren overpass will be made Tuesday, forcing closure of the southbound lane of the overpass.
According to the city of Enid, Oklahoma Department of Transportation also has rescheduled a second delivery of beams from Wednesday until Friday.
Flaggers will control traffic northbound and southbound while the beams are being offloaded. Vehicles carrying wide loads are required to follow alternate routes.
