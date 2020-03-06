ENID, Okla. — Barn quilts are an old art form that has found new life in rural and urban America.
A barn quilt is a painted quilt block generally on a square piece of wood. Sizes range from 1 foot square to 8 feet square or larger. Ideally the quilt block chosen to be displayed has some historical significance to the person who created or is displaying it at their residence or place of business. Oklahoma is in the process of creating a statewide Barn Quilt Trail. The trail will have information of barn quilt locations and the pattern so travelers could stop and view the quilt.
Garfield County OSU Extension will host a patriotic barn quilt workshop March 17. Early session will begin at 10 a.m. and finish around 2 p.m. A later session will begin at 4 p.m. and last until approximately 8 p.m. Cost is $25 and includes a prepared 2-foot by 2-foot board, paints and all supplies.
Those attending may bring their own pattern or select one available that day. Attendees will need to bring a yardstick and a pencil. Enrollment and payment is due by Tuesday. The class will be held at the Garfield County OSU Extension Office, 316 E. Oxford. Call (580) 237-1228. Joy Rhodes, Garfield County OSU FCS extension educator, will be the instructor.
