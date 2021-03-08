The United Way of Enid & Northwest Oklahoma is looking for bacon chefs and aficionados to join them and The HANOR Family of Companies, by competing in a one-day bacon cooking and tasting event using Daily’s Bacon, a product within the HANOR Family of Companies.
The event is open to everyone who loves cooking, according to Dan Schiedel, United Way CEO. Entrants could include restaurant chefs, home cooks, food truck chefs, civic groups, youth groups, etc. The event is part of the 16th Annual HANOR Red Dirt BBQ and is a fundraiser for the United Way.
The Bacon Bash will be held Friday, April 23, at 4 p.m., at the Stride Bank Center in downtown Enid.
“We need 30-40 teams to complete the entry form and return it to the United Way office no later than March 26, to receive your free package of Daily’s bacon," Scheidel said. "Then we ask that teams practice cooking their contest entry using Daily’s bacon (available at Jumbos West). Share samples of your practice dishes with your family and friends, then invite them to come to the event and vote for you."
Teams will consist of up to six members and will be judged on booth space creativity and bacon creations. The public will be able to purchase taster tickets at the United Way Office, 401 W. Broadway Ave., Suite 223, prior to the event.
Grand champion prize is $400 plus a feature in ETown Magazine, sponsored by HANOR. Other prizes are $250, $200, $100 and $50.
For more information and an entry form, contact the United Way at 401 W. Broadway Ave., Suite 223, or call 580-237-0821.
