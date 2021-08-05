Feed the Neighborhood will provide free backpacks and school supplies to elementary and middle school students during a drive-thru event Sunday, Aug. 8, at four school sites.
The event will be 5 p.m. at Garfield, Adams and McKinley elementary schools and Longfellow Middle School.
Children must be with parents in the car when they arrive to pick up backpacks.
Organizers said there are 2,000 backpacks available on a first-come, first-serve basis. No backpacks will be handed out before 5 p.m., so organizers said there is no reason to show up earlier than 5 p.m.
