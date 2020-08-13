ENID, Okla. — Autry Technology Center superintendent and CEO Brady McCullough received a top honor, along with nine of his staff members who also were recognized, during the 53rd annual Career and Technology Education Summit, which took place virtually, Aug. 4-5.
McCullough named the Francis Tuttle Award winner — Oklahoma ACTE's top annual award, presented in honor of Francis Tuttle, former state director of Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education, to recognize a CareerTech educator who has "made outstanding contributions that are of state and/or national significance," according to a press release.
McCullough credited his staff at Autry Tech with bringing home the honor.
“We have experienced a challenging year to say the least, but I am extremely proud of our team for continuing to perform at a high level,” McCullough said. “It is always a good feeling to be recognized among our peers across the state.”
In addition to McCullough's award, nine other Autry Tech team members were honored at the virtual summit.
Chief Financial Officer Diane Durham earned the Lifetime Achievement Award. This award recognizes CTE professionals for their leadership on behalf of ACTE, their innovations in CTE and their contributions to the field over an extended period of time.
Computer-Aided Drafting & Design instructor Todd Anderson was a finalist for the Teacher of the Year Award. This award recognizes the finest career and technical teachers at the middle/secondary school level who have demonstrated innovation in the classroom, commitment to their students and dedication to the improvement of CTE in their institutions and communities.
Cosmetology instructor Shelia Bell was a finalist for the Carl Perkins Community Service Award. This award recognizes individuals who have used CTE to make a significant impact on their community and demonstrated leadership in programs and activities that promote student involvement in community service.
Marketing graphic designer amber Sutton was a finalist for the Support Staff Member of the Year. This award is meant to recognize individuals who have exhibited excellence in their work in a support staff position.
Career counselor Shayne Stanford was finalist for the Career Guidance Award. This award recognizes school counselors and career development professionals who have demonstrated commitment to connecting students with opportunities for success, shown innovation in career exploration and development, and have advocated for CTE as a viable option for all students.
ACD coordinator Ashlee Gore, Long Term Care Nurse Aide Instructor JoElla Coffey and ACD Support Staff Lisa Ratzlaff earned the Outstanding Training Project Award for the development of the flex program for long term care nurse aides.
Woodring Campus manager Kyle Hockmeyer and Industrial and Mechanical Technology Instructor Luis Andrade earned the Economic Development Award for the development of the Industrial and Mechanical Technology program.
Power Products instructor Steve Bayles, Financial Aid Officer Lisa Fuller and Practical Nursing Coordinator/Instructor Barbara Simmons earned an OkACTE Silver Key award for 25 years of service in the Oklahoma CareerTech system.
Career counselor Brooke Kusch was recognized for her term as the 2019-2020 OkACTE President and Autry Tech was also recognized as a Gold Star School for the 17th year.
ACTE is the largest national education association dedicated to the advancement of education that prepares youth and adults for careers. It's their mission to provide educational leadership in developing a competitive workforce, according to the press release.
