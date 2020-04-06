Autry Technology Center Board of Education authorized a change in the 2019-220 school calendar, amending the final day of the school year to May 15.
The special meeting was held via teleconference, video conference and at a physical location Monday.
In response to the most recent CDC guidelines for social distancing, Autry Tech locations will remain closed and training will continue online for the remainder of the current school year.
“The decision was made to allow our school calendar to better align with the calendars of our partner schools,” said Brady McCullough, Autry Tech CEO/superintendent. “As we work to provide distance learning opportunities over the next few weeks, we hope this change will provide some consistency for our full-time students during this time of uncertainty.”
Distance learning began Monday, and student expectations are available in the distance learning guide emailed to students and guardians, as well as on the Autry Tech website.
To maintain operations without interruption, Autry Tech employees are working remotely.
For information, call Autry Tech at (580) 242-2750 or visit autrytech.edu/coronavirus.
