Autry Technology Center is accepting applications for five advanced medical programs for the 2020-21 school year. Advanced medical programs are for adults only and applications are due by June 1.
Interested students must submit a short online application, complete the paper application with three letters of recommendation, provide transcripts and attend one of the required orientation sessions. One observation and a personal interview will be scheduled for qualified applicants.
“As the health care hub of Northwest Oklahoma, it is important that we train quality workers to serve our community,” said Autry Tech Superintendent and CEO Brady McCullough. “Our advanced medical programs are an excellent opportunity to gain high-quality training with hands-on experience.”
Practical nursing
Practical nursing is a self-paced program that combines clinical and classroom experience, covering all aspects of nursing necessary for completion of the national licensing exam for licensed practical nurse (LPN). An LPN is trained to provide routine nursing care and is allowed to perform more complex tasks only under the supervision or direction of a registered nurse, licensed physician or dentist.
MRI
MRI is a 10-month course that includes physics, anatomy, patient care and safety procedures for performing an MRI. The training is structured in an independent, self-study format with direction from Autry radiography faculty. Hands-on experience is provided with an experienced MRI technologist. Graduates are eligible to apply for the national credential examination to become a registered technologist in magnetic resonance imaging.
Radiography
Radiography is a two-year, advanced medical certificate program that trains students in using radiation to produce images of tissues, organs, bones and vessels of the body. Responsibilities include accurately positioning the patient, producing quality diagnostic images, maintaining equipment and keeping computerized records. Graduates are eligible to apply for the national credential examination to become a registered technologist in radiography.
Respiratory care
In the respiratory care program, the student will learn the therapeutic use of medical gases, humidification, mechanical ventilation, artificial airways, chest physiotherapy and CPR. The student is taught the diagnosis, treatment and preventive care of patients with asthma, pulmonary emphysema, pulmonary edema and respiratory distress. Upon program completion, the student may test for certified respiratory therapist credentials.
Surgical technology
The surgical technology student learns to handle instruments, supplies and equipment necessary for surgical procedures and develops an understanding of various procedures in clinical settings. Students have the opportunity for clinical experiences in the operating room, central processing, anesthesia, cardiac catheterization lab, outpatient department, endoscopy and the post-anesthesia care unit.
Scholarships available
The Autry Scholarship is available to recent high school graduates who live in the Autry district, lived in the Autry district during their senior year in high school, and meet enrollment guidelines. Students may attend during any or all of the three years immediately following high school graduation.
For more information about Autry Technology Center and its programs, visit https://autrytech.edu or call (580) 242-2750.
