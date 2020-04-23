Autry Tech students earn state, national honors

Autry Technology Center students recently racked up a slew of awards and recognitions at the 2020 HOSA-Future Health Professionals state contest and in National Technical Honor Society.
HOSA state contest
Seven Autry Tech students placed at the 2020 HOSA state contest, which was conducted entirely online this year due to social distancing guidelines associated with the coronavirus pandemic.
Mikaela Kreger, a clinical medical assisting student, placed first in the job seeking skills contest at the secondary level. With her first place finish, Kreger has qualified for the HOSA international contest to be held virtually this summer. At the post-secondary level, dental assisting student Autumn Sutton placed second and clinical medical assisting student Taryn Chaney placed third.
In the dental science contest, dental assisting student Dana Miller placed third in the secondary contest, while dental assisting students Victoria Montemayor and Brittney Adams placed fourth and fifth, respectively, in the post-secondary division.
Clinical medical assisting student Ashalynn Tolman placed fourth in the medical assisting post-secondary contest.
“This year’s contest certainly looked different than what our students are familiar with when it comes to competitions,” said Brady McCullough, Autry Technology Center CEO/superintendent. “Our students stepped up to the challenge and we are proud to celebrate their accomplishments.”
National Technical Honor Society
Sixty-eight Autry Tech full-time students qualified for National Technical Honor Society for the 2019-2020 school year. Qualification is based on grades, attendance, character and leadership.
Adult students include Kari Luginbill, Makayla Rauschenberg, Tersah Tuer, Ashalynn Tolman, Victoria Montemayor, Monnica Sarver, Leo Bolanos, Anthony Fanzo, Charlotte Mixon, Heather Buszek, Eric Clark, Carlos Delatorre, Jaime Rodriguez, Lillian Mahl, Anthony Tolle, Jason Bohm, Matthew Johnsom, Michael Jackson, Darrell Clark, Leobardo Luevanos Lopez, Merla Lerma, Rylie Mack, Courtney Sutton, Angel Dickey, Shaylee Rhodes, Felicia Thomas, Courtney Rodgers, Mikayla Backus-Scott, Adrian Ruvalcaba, Braulio Mora, Jason Strang, Austin White and Blake Thomas.
High school students also were admitted from the following schools.
• Chisholm High School: Cassidie Schmidt, Jaedyn Haley, Clayton Stalker, Brylie Mason, Samuel Buford, Reese Self and Jessica Dunkin.
• Drummond High School: Kaitlyn Wilson, Malynn Broomfield, Andrew Wanzer and Ean Carmack.
• Enid High School: Carlos Chavez, Lane Doffer, Kara Willard, Bryce Baker, Ryan Robinson, Jessica Ruckel, Kieran Niles, Hayden McCune, Maeli Powell, David Patterson and Dakota Barnes.
• Garber High School: Kathryn Plunkett.
• K12 Online: Shayla Cline.
• Kremlin-Hillsdale High School: Tristin Lockhart, Mary Keithly, Kim Hatcher, Josephine Larsen, Kaylynn Brownell and Nicholas Snodgrass.
• Pioneer High School: Carston Maxwell, Jose Guzman, Ty Dennett and Kristian Brooks.
• Waukomis High School: Bailey Humphries.
“Our students have continued to excel in and out of the classroom,” McCullough said. “We are extremely proud of their accomplishments and this well-deserved recognition.”
