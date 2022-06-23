ENID, Okla. — Autry Technology Center’s full-time programs will begin on Aug. 10, 2022. Autry Tech offers several full-time programs and enrolls more than 700 high school and adult students every year.
Limited spots remain in the following full-time programs: Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Technology, evenings; Automotive Technology, evenings; Business and Office Services, mornings and evenings; Clinical Medical Assisting, mornings and evenings; Collision Repair Technology, mornings and evenings; Computer-aided Drafting and Design, evenings; Computerized Machining (CNC Machining), mornings and evenings; Construction Technology, evenings; Dental Assisting, mornings and evenings; Early Care and Hospitality, mornings and evenings; Graphic Arts, evenings; Health Careers, mornings and evenings; Information Technology, evenings; Medical Front Office, evenings; and Robotics and Electronic Automation, evenings.
Full-time programs are available for high school juniors and seniors, as well as adults. The programs run from August through May. In-district high school students can attend a full-time program tuition free.
The Autry Scholarship is available to recent high school graduates who live in the Autry district, lived in the Autry district during their senior year in high schoo, and meet enrollment guidelines. Students may attend during any or all of the three years immediately following high school graduation.
For more information, go to https://autrytech.edu/how-to-apply/.
