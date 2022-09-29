ENID, Okla. — Each month, Autry Technology Center names three students as Students of the Month.
The three students chosen for October are Shiloh Barber, MaKenna Hayes and Chloe Johnson. They were selected based on their performance in and out of the classroom.
Barber is a second-year high school student in the culinary arts program and also is a senior at Enid High School. Barber currently serves as the SkillsUSA treasurer for afternoon group at Autry Tech. Last year, she competed in the SkillsUSA state baking and pastry, and prepared speech competitions. She also assisted with the Chisholm Trail Milling bread demonstration.
“Shiloh is an incredible student that is a leader not only in her class, but here at Autry Tech,” said chef Kelly Holder, Autry Tech culinary arts instructor. “She is a positive influence on all of her classmates and is always the first to volunteer to help others.”
After completing her program at Autry Tech, Barber plans to earn her associate degree in business at NOC before going to culinary school.
Hayes is an adult student in her second year of the dental assisting program at Autry Tech. She graduated from Enid High School in 2019.
“Makenna joined the dental assisting program last January, one of the hardest times to join the class in my opinion,” said Traci Gosney, Autry Tech dental assisting instructor. “She came into a class that had already been through half of the year’s curriculum, but this did not seem to shake her. Makenna would be right there asking questions and kept a very positive attitude, even when the skills got tough. She is always very respectful and ready to stand up and help when needed.”
Hayes recently was able to complete her X-ray license at Enid Community Dental Day. She asked to be the one to take the X-rays needed for her certification.
After completing the dental assisting program, Hayes hopes to continue with school to become a dental hygienist.
Johnson is a first-year adult student in the medical front office program. She chose to attend Autry Tech because she was interested in medical coding. She currently serves as liaison for both the morning and afternoon groups.
“Right from the start, I noticed Chloe’s drive for learning. She is focused on doing her very best and wants to learn what it takes to be a successful medical office professional,” said Tera Davis, Autry Tech medical front office instructor. “Chloe is always willing to participate in class discussions and assists her classmates when needed. I look forward to watching Chloe continue to grow this year and to develop her skills in the medical front office area.”
After completing her program, Johnson hopes to find a job in coding for neurosurgery at a big hospital.
