Autry switching to online learning next week

In response to the most recent CDC guidelines for social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Autry Technology Center locations will remain closed and training will continue onlines for the remainder of the current school year.
In-person training and on-campus events will be suspended through the end of the school year. This includes events, tours, student programs, conferences and social events at all Autry Tech locations.
“We understand this recommendation is in the best interest of everyone’s health, which is our greatest priority as a district,” said Brady McCullough, Autry Technology Center CEO/superintendent. “Making these difficult decisions, we believe, is simply the right thing to do for our students, our staff and our community.”
Training opportunities and other digital tools will be delivered to full-time students in an online format beginning Monday. As instructors continue to prepare for this transition, they will communicate with students and share details as soon as they are available.
Autry Tech is evaluating and developing online learning environments for short-term courses and training provided by the BIS team. Individuals and companies will be contacted directly if an online learning option is available for training, classes or meetings.
In addition to suspending onsite training and events, only Autry Tech required personnel will continue to report to campus through the remainder of the school year, in order to limit exposure. To maintain operations without interruption, Autry Tech employees will be working remotely.
In addition, Autry Tech will provide assistance to small business owners.
“We are committed to helping our business partners succeed, and understand how difficult navigating this pandemic can be,” McCullough said. “We are fortunate to have excellent working relationships with Enid Regional Development Alliance, the (Greater) Enid Chamber of Commerce and REI Oklahoma, which allows our team to expand our expertise and better serve our small business partners during this difficult time.”
Autry Tech has created a space on the website where small business owners can access tools, find resources and connect with a staff member for assistance. Those tools and resources include:
· Small Business Administration Disaster Business Loan applications.
· Enid Regional Development Alliance resources.
· Small Business Administration guidance and loan resources.
· Oklahoma Department of Commerce information.
