ENID, Okla. — Enid’s CareerTech center is looking down the workforce pipeline for its next big program, its new leader said Monday.
Autry Technology Center Superintendent/CEO Dwight Hughes said the school is looking into starting a program for poly-fusion, a pipe material fusion process that he said more oil and gas companies are starting to use in their pipelines.
Sapulpa’s CareerTech campus, Central Tech, offers such a program — and according to the school, employment opportunities in the field are on the rise.
For all of Autry’s new programs, too, “Demand is the big thing,” Hughes told members of Enid Rotary Club on Monday.
The school this year opened its newly constructed eastern addition with several new manufacturing programs making their debut, including computerized machining and diesel technology.
Autry’s new materials fabrication lab also offers hourly rates using several design, prototyping and light production resources for full-time programs, as well as for entrepreneurs, industry clients and Autry community members.
“All of those trades … the demand is there,” Hughes said, “and I think the key is, we’ve got to do a good job of promoting that in a way where the younger generation coming up see that as a benefit to go forward as an occupation.”
Hughes began his position on July 1 after spending nearly three decades in Oklahoma’s CareerTech system, most recently eight years as superintendent/CEO at High Plains Technology Center in Woodward.
While there and at other vocational schools in northern Oklahoma, Hughes said Autry Tech always “set the bar” in the Oklahoma CareerTech system.
“As other tech centers, we always looked to Autry to make sure we were doing the right things, and if we could measure ourselves to Autry, we were doing a good job,” he said. “They set the standard. They’re the benchmark for everybody to set yourself against. That’s who you look to.”
Hughes credited much of this forward-thinking to Autry’s community partners in industry, adding that Autry’s partnerships with its area public schools and colleges/universities don’t happen elsewhere across the state.
“I think we all serve a niche, and when we all work together, that serves the best for the students,” he said, before reinforcing the recent economic trend of disrupted nationwide supply chains. “The supply chain has been broken, and to me, the more manufacturing we can do locally, is going to be a plus — it’s gonna be a help.”
