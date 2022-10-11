ENID, Okla. — Culinary arts classes are back at Autry Technology center and no one could be more excited than Abby Vandiver.
Vandiver loves to cook and waited for the culinary program to restart with their new instructors and new state-of-the-art kitchen. During that time, Vandiver completed a half-day, two-year graphic arts program at Autry while going to school at Kremlin-Hillsdale.
“Graphic arts helped me to build my skills and my resume,” she said. “I’ve learned about logos, branding and social media.”
Your network equals your net worth, she said.
Vandiver made the most of connecting and social media by joining Career Tech’s SkillsUSA organization and becoming a local, district, state and national officer. This past summer, she went with the SkillsUSA national team to a leadership conference in Washington, D.C., to advocate for the continued funding for CareerTech education.
Vandiver attended a rally at the U.S. Capitol and met with individual lawmakers. Her most memorable experience was visiting the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. She had the opportunity to lay a wreath at the tomb.
“The discipline of those soldiers is amazing,” Vandiver said.
The Autry culinary arts class is a one-year program. The school added new equipment for the kitchen, including professional ovens, cooking utensils and a pizza oven. Students will learn cafeteria-style cooking for Cafe Blu’ as well as a food truck and grab-and-go opportunities.
Vandiver said she loves the new culinary arts program and her first semester learning what she waited so long to do. The 2022 Kremlin-Hillsdale graduate said she hopes one day to do farm-to-table cooking and own a restaurant, perhaps somewhere like Colorado. Vandiver said the graphic arts training also will help with her future plans. She currently volunteers for Cosabella Kitchen in Oklahoma City, a private event space offering French and Italian cuisine.
Vandiver developed a love for cooking from her family and learned about Autry Tech from her three siblings. One sister took cosmetology and has opened her own salon. Her brother took air conditioning, and her other sister went through the nursing program at Autry.
