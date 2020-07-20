Autry releases plans for students' return to campus

Autry Technology Center recently released its plan for full-time students to return to campus in August.
Information released includes an Adaptable Health Pandemic Response Plan as well as On Campus Prevention Measures. The first day of school for full-time students remains scheduled for Aug. 13.
“Autry Tech’s most valuable asset is hands-on training, and although this delivery method may become unavailable, our goal is to provide learning environments in such a manner that will continue to provide a productive and prepared workforce for employers,” said Brady McCullough, Autry Technology Center CEO/Superintendent. “As the situation continues to evolve, students and parents/guardians will be notified of any status changes.”
Autry Tech’s Adaptable Health Pandemic Response Plan features four color-coded statuses that the school could move into at any time throughout the 2020-21 school year. All Autry Tech full-time programs will begin the 2020-21 academic school year in Status Green.
Students are expected to attend class in all full-time program areas, mathematics coursework and Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics (OSSM). Teachers also will be available during normal classroom hours to communicate with students, share coursework details and assist as needed.
Status Green includes:
• On-campus, hands-on training with in-person instruction.
• Limited social interaction with peers and staff.
• Modified access to facilities and equipment.
• Open LMS connects all instructors, students and guardians for seamless learning transitions.
• 24/7 online access to curriculum with technology and internet provided as needed.
• Modified participation in student organizations and related activities.
• On-campus prevention measures enforced.
The current On Campus Prevention Measures include:
• Protection — a mask that covers the mouth and nose is required before entering, when within 6 feet of another person and when in hallways and bathrooms.
• Building access — All entrances will be accessible from 7:30 to 8:15 a.m. for morning students and 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for afternoon students. If students arrive late, they must enter through the main entrance at the front of the building to check in at the front desk. All other doors will remain locked outside of these time periods.
• Designated parking/entrance — Students are encouraged to utilize designated parking areas and entrances on campus.
• Upon entrance — Check-in procedures will be conducted upon entering the building and classrooms.
• Social distancing — CDC guidelines for proper social distancing will be observed at all Autry Tech locations. All individuals should remain 6 feet from other people in hallways and classrooms.
• Prohibited — Common areas, break rooms and shared foods are restricted. Only individually packaged food and drinks are permitted.
“At Autry Technology Center, the health, safety and well-being of our students and staff are our top priorities,” said McCullough. “We have taken extraordinary steps since reopening our campus to protect our tech center community and do our part to stop the spread of this virus. We will continue to rigorously adhere to local, state and CDC guidelines. In the event a confirmed case or known exposure occurs in our Autry Tech community, we will follow Oklahoma State Department of Health guidelines to notify staff, students and parents/guardians as well as business partners.”
As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, updates will be made on the district website — autrytech.edu — and social media pages. If you have questions or individual concerns, contact Autry Technology Center at (580) 242-2750.
