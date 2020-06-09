Autry Technology Center is offering a free online seminar on addressing issues of diversity, unconscious bias and social justice in the workplace, 10 a.m. June 16.
"Many homes and workplaces are having conversations surrounding diversity and social justice due to current events," according to a listing for the free seminar. "The purpose of this webinar is to help employers know how to support this conversation and create a culture of understanding at work. During this time when civil unrest is front and center, it can be difficult to know how to discuss issues like inclusion that may make some people uncomfortable."
Cindy Nguyen, from YWCA Oklahoma City, will discuss unconscious bias and "how to navigate difficult conversations in the workplace," according to the course listing. "This training will provide organizations with practical tools they can implement in the workforce and day-to-day lives to begin the shift towards more inclusive policies and practices."
“These topics are important issues not only in our community, but across the nation,” said Andy Beck, Autry Tech director of business and industry services. “We are committed to serving the needs of our local industry partners and the goal of this webinar is to help our community navigate some of these difficult conversations in their own workplaces.”
Beck said the seminar will "give attendees practical tools they can implement in the workforce and day-to-day lives to begin the shift toward more inclusive policies and practices.” The webinar is approved for SHRM professional development credits.
To register for the seminar visit https://tinyurl.com/AutryDiversity.
