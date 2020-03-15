Changes will be made in how area law enforcement agencies handle cash and assets seized by the agencies following an audit of District Four, overseen by District Attorney Mike Fields.
The audit examined the bogus check restitution, supervision, supervision 991, drug possession diversion, and restitution and diversion programs in Fields’ district, which includes Garfield, Blaine, Canadian, Grant and Kingfisher counties.
The audit found issues in four of the counties with their respective drug assets forfeiture program examining records for a period of July 1, 2017, through June 30, 2019.
Local law enforcement, or the seizing agency, holds all seized assets until the court orders the assets to be forfeited or returned. The seizing agency deposits cash seizures with the respective county treasurer in the District Attorney’s Drug Enforcement Fund. The District Attorney’s office issues a payment to the seizing agency for the agreed upon share of the seized funds that have been forfeited.
Seized assets, such as vehicles and guns, are held by the seizing agency until the court orders the asset forfeited or returned. Upon forfeiture, the seizing agency sells the asset and the proceeds are deposited with the respective county treasurer in the District Attorney’s Drug Enforcement Fund. The District Attorney’s office issues a payment to the seizing agency for the agreed upon share of the sale of the seized asset.
“Upon inquiry of District Attorney staff and review of the drug asset forfeiture property inventories, case files and documentation of asset forfeitures for each county office, weaknesses were identified in the Drug Asset Forfeiture Program for Blaine, Canadian, Garfield, and Grant Counties,” according to the audit report.
In Blaine County, a test of six cases found exceptions including $375 ordered forfeited not being deposited with the Blaine County Treasurer. The Canton Police Department, the seizing agency, could not confirm the money was in the possession of the department at the date of fieldwork.
A second case, also involving Canton Police Department, where $252 was pending seizure, could not be confirmed it was in possession of the department.
Canton’s former police chief, Robert Martin Murray, and his girlfriend, Shana Nadine Dighton, were charged in Blaine County District Court last September after a .22- caliber gun was found at Canton Elementary School.
Murray, 46, was charged with a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer, and Dighton, 31, was charged with possession of a weapon on school property. The charges are still pending.
The audit also found a case dismissed Aug. 21, 2019, and the seized property, Chevrolet Silverado, was ordered to be returned to the rightful owner. As of Sept. 25, 2019, the pickup was physically located and in the possession of the seizing agency, the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office.
In Canadian County, the audit tested 12 cases and found the Drug Asset Forfeiture Fund case inventory listing was provided to the auditor but the inventory was not up to date. Three cases cases listed on the inventory as pending had been forfeited.
The audit also found the Yukon Police Department returned $315 on Sept. 16, 2019, that was forfeited June 28, 2019,
In Garfield County, an examination of 11 cases found two exceptions.
In a 2017 case, $2,938.00 was ordered forfeited on Oct. 24, 2018, but was not deposited with the Garfield County Treasurer. Additionally, the seizing agency, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, was unable to confirm the money was in possession of the department as of the date of fieldwork.
The 2017 seizure of a 2009 Dodge Charger that was forfeited May 17, 2107, and ordered to be sold. As of Oct. 16, 2019, the vehicle has not been sold.
In Grant County, an exception was found in the one case examined.
A Glock Model 23 handgun seized in a 2015 case was forfeited on Aug. 3, 2017. The handgun was ordered to be sold at auction and proceeds deposited with the Grant County Treasurer, or the handgun to be destroyed.
The gun was sold through consignment with a local gun dealer and the proceeds were deposited with the Medford Police Department rather than the Grant County Treasurer.
“These conditions resulted in noncompliance with state statute and in inaccurate accounting and reporting of collections for the district,” according to the audit. “These conditions also affected case activity and the location or disposition of seized asset property.
Fields responded to each of the audit’s exceptions found in the four counties.
“The district attorney maintains a master case inventory spreadsheet which lists all of the drug asset forfeiture cases in our district. The purpose of maintaining this spreadsheet is to have in one location updated information about all asset forfeiture cases filed and litigated by our office in all five counties of our district,” the response reads. “The audit revealed that one case in Blaine County had been filed by our office but was not listed on the case inventory spreadsheet.
“In response to this finding, we have updated our list, and we will be diligent in periodically updating it in the future to ensure it serves its intended purpose.”
Fields said the funds misplaced by Canton Police Department does not appear to impact any citizen’s property rights.
“It is our understanding that at the time the auditor inquired of the Canton Police Department if it had possession of the money, the Chief of Police had recently left the department. Apparently, auditors were told he had the one and only key to the evidence room where the money was believed to be kept, and the auditors (nor anyone else) had the ability to get into the evidence room to look for the money,” according to the response. “After we learned this information from the auditor, our office contacted the Canton Police Department, and we were told the new chief of police had looked for the money in the evidence room and was unable to locate it.
“As a result, our office contacted the OSBI and requested a criminal investigation on Jan. 28, 2020,” Fields wrote. “It is our understanding the new chief of police had previously requested an OSBI investigation as well, and the OSBI has opened a criminal investigation.
“It is worth noting that the apparent loss or theft of the cash in these two cases does not appear to have impacted a citizen’s property rights.”
Fields noted the $375 was forfeited in April of 2018 and the $252 is still pending, but a hand delivered notice to the owner received no response “so the State appears to be entitled to a judgment.”
He said the Chevrolet seized in Canadian County has since been returned to its owner and the three cases listed as pending had been closed and the spreadsheet updated.
Fields said the money returned by Yukon Police Department has been corrected with a court order.
“After our office became aware the $315 had been returned, we sought and obtained from the court an order vacating the forfeiture, dismissing the case, and returning the property to its owner.”
Fields also said his office spoke with the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office about the two exceptions listed in the audit.
“After being made aware of this audit finding, our office contacted the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, and they deposited the $2,938.00 with the Garfield County Treasurer on Dec. 20, 2019,” the response reads. As for the Dodge Challenger, the sheriff’s office has taken steps to sell it on an online auction.
Fields also contacted Medford Police Department about the funds from the sale of the gun. The department deposited the proceeds belonging to the district attorney’s office with the county treasurer.
Following the audit, Fields said there would be changes made.
“First, up until now, our office required the seizing agency to retain all seized property including cash until the conclusion of the forfeiture proceeding. Once the forfeiture case concluded, our office notified the seizing agency and asked them to follow the order of the court to either deposit cash directly into the DA’s CDS Revolving account, return the cash/property to the owner, sell the property, etc.,” Fields said. “As a result of the audit findings, our office has changed this procedure. We will execute new forfeiture sharing agreements with all law enforcement agencies in our district that will require them to photo copy and document all seized cash and then immediately (within the next business day after the seizure) deposit the cash into an account at the county treasurer’s office where it will be held in trust pending the filing, litigation and ultimate disposition of the case.
“This procedure will ensure that the whereabouts of the cash are known to us during the pendency of the case and should virtually eliminate the possibility that the seizing agency misplaces, steals, loses, or inadvertently disposes of the cash in a way that is not consistent with an order of the court or state law. It will also establish a clear paper trail of money going into and out of the account as included in our new Forfeiture Sharing Agreement.”
Fields said his office will also begin a presumptive threshold for beginning procedures to seize assets.
“Second, as a result of the audit findings, our office is establishing a presumptive threshold amount of $2,000 before we will file, prosecute and litigate a forfeiture action,” he said. “We will no longer prosecute forfeiture actions involving less than $2,000 without a clear justification by the seizing agency as to why we should make an exception to our policy. This change will also be reflected in the new forfeiture sharing agreements we will execute with the law enforcement agencies in our district.
“Lastly, our office has created a checklist that must be followed and completed by the assistant district attorney handling each forfeiture case. The checklist should help us safeguard seized property as well as ensure that our staff and the seizing agency follow the requirements of our asset forfeiture sharing agreement, as well as state law.
“A requirement to follow the checklist will be added to our District’s Prosecution Standards, which our Assistant District Attorneys must adhere to as a condition of employment.”
