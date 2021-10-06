RINGWOOD, Okla. — The driver of an ATV was hospitalized and a passenger treated early Wednesday after he lost control of the unit on a sandy trail about five miles west of Ringwood in Major County, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Johann Joseph Stoekel, 30, of Ringwood, was transported to Integris Bass Baptist Health Center in Enid and flown to St. Anthony Hospital in Oklahoma City, where he was admitted in stable condition with head and arm injuries, according to OHP. Edith Renteria, 22, of Enid, was treated and released at Bass.
Stoekel was operating the ATV on a sandy trail behind a residence at 3:30 a.m. when he lost control and the vehicle overturned, ejecting both Stoekel and Renteria, according to an OHP report. Helmets were not in use, the report states.
The report lists “odor of alcohol” as the condition of the driver and “speed too fast for turn” as the cause of the collision.
