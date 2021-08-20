A lesson on how to attract pollinators to your garden will be presented Wednesday at the Garfield OSU Extension Office, 316 E. Oxford.
The lesson will be at 2 p.m. Guest speaker is Beth Snider. She is an Enid native who has traveled extensively and a graduate of the University of Connecticut with a degree in horticulture. She and her husband have a 4-acre plot where they pursue butterfly gardening.
The presentation is free and open to the public. For more information, call the Garfield County OSU Extension office at (580) 237-1228.
