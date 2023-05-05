KINGFISHER — A subpoena has been issued for a former Kingfisher Public Schools coach accused of attempting to contact a witness in a lawsuit filed against the school district over allegations of abuse and hazing.
Attorneys for the plaintiff known as John Doe 1, also sent a cease-and-desist letter to KPS’ lawyers on Thursday, May 4, 2023, stating they had information about an individual associated with Kingfisher Public Schools contacting a witness.
The lawsuit was filed in 2021 by John Doe 1 against Kingfisher Public Schools. Doe alleges he was abused and hazed while a member of the high school football team. The lawsuit first was filed on July 29, 2021, in Kingfisher County District Court against the school district, head football coach Jeff Myers and former assistant coaches Micah Nall, Derek Patterson and Blake Eaton. The case since has been moved to federal jurisdiction in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma. The trial is scheduled to begin on Sept. 20, 2023. Depositions in the case will begin soon.
The contact with the witness allegedly was made by former Kingfisher coach Taylor Schwerdtfeger, according to a letter sent by the plaintiff’s attorneys.
According to the letter sent to the school district’s attorneys, Schwerdtfeger had a conversation with a former player, with Schwerdtfeger saying that he received a call “yesterday from an attorney dealing with the KF fiasco” and that (the player’s) name came up,” and that Schwerdtfeger “wanted to talk to (the player) about it.”
Schwerdtfeger said that “this was something (the player) would prob want to stay out of,” according to the letter. After the player rebuffed his invitation to talk, Schwerdtfeger told the player, “For sure. But they (the lawyers) are saying you are in it already. That’s why I think your (sic) going to have to tell them you don’t want in it.”
The conversation was captured on a phone text message, according to the plantiff’s letter. The conversation is in regard to an incident in the fall of 2010 when a senior football player developed a staph infection in his leg.
The player was walking on crutches and undergoing medical treatment, according to the plaintiff’s attorneys. At practice, Myers ordered other players to hold the player down as he attempted to squeeze the bacteria out of the player’s infected knee, apparently so the player would be able to play in the upcoming game, according to the plaintiff’s attorneys.
Myers’ conduct caused the staph infection to worsen and placed the student at risk of serious, immediate harm, according to the plaintiff’s attorneys. The student’s doctor was furious because the student could have lost his leg and/or his life as a result of Myers’ actions, according the plaintiff’s attorneys.
The student’s parents and their lawyer reported the abuse to Kingfisher Public Schools Board of Education and then-Superintendent Don Scales. Scales told the parents that the new superintendent, Jason Sternberger, would handle it.
Neither Scales nor Sternberger did anything in response to the reported abuse, according to the plaintiff’s attorneys. Ultimately, the parents presented their complaint to the Kingfisher School Board with the assistance of an attorney, but Myers was not disciplined or reprimanded.
The subpoena says Schwerdtfeger is to appear for deposition May 25, 2023.
Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation and Oklahoma State Board of Education are investigating the situation, but did not return calls seeking comment.
