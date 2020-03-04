ENID, Okla. — Astronaut and video game designer Richard Garriott will be featured guest during Leonardo's Children's Museum's 2020 scholarship fundraiser and awards banquet, set for 7 p.m. March 27.
The evening will include dinner in the museum, silent and live auctions and presentation of awards for Leonardo's patrons and volunteers.
Guests will hear from Richard Garriott de Cayeux, son of Enid astronaut and Leonardo's patron, the late Owen K. Garriott. Richard Garriott is, according to his provided bio, "a founding father of the video game industry and the commercial spaceflight industry, a flown astronaut and an accomplished explorer."
Garriott has been inducted into the computer gaming hall of fame and has received the industry lifetime achievement award, according to his bio. He has built three video gaming companies: Origin Systems, Destination Games and Portalarium. Garriott has since sold the first two businesses, according to his bio, and currently at Portalarium he is building "Shroud of the Avatar," a new multiplayer fantasy role-playing game.
Garriott also cofounded Space Adventures, billed in his bio as "the only company to arrange space flights for private citizens." He went on to fly to and serve aboard the International Space Station, making him the first second-generation astronaut.
He also has served in leadership roles in civilian and commercial space flight, as an investor and board member of institutions such as the X-Prize Foundation, Space Adventures and Planetary Resources.
Garriott's nonprofit and philanthropic works include serving on the boards of The Explorers Club and The Challenger Center for Science Education.
Tickets for the March 27 banquet are $75 per person. Dress is business casual. For information about Leonardo’s Children’s Museum, the annual scholarship fund or any upcoming events or activities, visit the website at www.leonardos.org or call (580) 233-2787.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.