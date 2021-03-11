ASRC Federal Field Services will continue to provide services at Vance Air Force Base after being awarded a $457 million contract this week.
ASRC Federal Field Services will provide operations and maintenance services, including communications, information technology, publishing management, installation management, inventory and supply management, as well as transportation, fire and emergency services.
The contract has a base period of one year, followed by four, one-year option periods, with a possibility of two additional one-year incentive option periods.
“We are privileged to continue supporting base operations services at Vance Air Force Base — furthering our commitment to the U.S. Air Force and its critical missions,” said Jennifer Felix, ASRC Federal president and CEO. “Every day, our skilled and dedicated team works to maintain vital base operations and create a safe training environment for the professional airmen. It is an honor to be trusted with this work.”
ASRC Federal Field Services first was awarded the contract at Vance in August 2016.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.