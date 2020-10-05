A portion of 42nd will be closed Tuesday through Friday for asphalt repairs.
According to the city of Enid, 42nd south of Market will be closed.
ORIENTA - Graveside Services for Mary May Curby, 89, will be 2:30 p.m. Monday, October 5, 2020, at the Saron Mennonite Cemetery in Orienta, Oklahoma. The Reverend Arnold Curby will officiate. Arrangements by Fairview Funeral Home, Inc.
CHESTER - Kitty LaJune (Woodring) Stewart passed from this life on October 2, 2020. Services are 2:00 p.m. Monday, October 5, at the Redinger Funeral Home Chapel, Seiling OK. shawfuneralhome.net
