ENID, Okla. — Two men were arrested early Thursday morning on multiple felony complaints after being found inside an Enid marijuana farm.
Terry Neil Fulkersin, 35, and Joshua Andrew McElfresh, 34, were arrested on complaints of first-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit a felony, knowingly concealing stolen property and possession of methamphetamine, according to an Enid Police Department press release. McElfresh also was arrested on complaints of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm after former conviction.
Officers David Sneed, Garron Nixon, Robert Elliott, Robert McFadden, Austin Lenamond, Sgt. Lee Frisendahl and Lt. Bryan Hart, along with members of Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a burglary in progress at Sundale Lucky Flowers Farms, 3223 E. Randolph.
A security company for the farm reported seeing two people attempting to break into the operation. A security guard found Fulkersin, who was wearing a backpack full of marijuana. Elliott also found a plastic bag containing a crystalline substance near where Fulkersin was found, according to the press release.
Officers searching with a forward-looking infrared camera found McElfresh hiding beneath a pile of marijuana plants. He initially told officers we was an employee of the farm and had fallen asleep, but other employees and the owner of the business confirmed he was not an employee. McElfresh also had a backpack of marijuana, a plastic bag of methamphetamine and an unloaded semiautomatic handgun, according to EPD.
The owner of the farm said further examination of the grounds would need to be conducted but estimated the pair caused more than $20,000 in damage. The men took more than 8 pounds of marijuana before being caught.
