ENID, Okla. — An arrest warrant has been issued on charges related to the shooting death of an Enid man Friday night, June 5, 2020, in the 1900 block of West Walnut.
A nationwide BOLO has been issued for 20-year-old Jarrod Lee Bergman, who is considered by police to be armed and dangerous, Enid Police Department Lt. Greg Gordon said. A warrant for Bergman's arrest was issued Wednesday morning on charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction.
"Through investigation we positively identified Bergman at the crime scene around the time of the murder," Gordon said.
He said Bergman may be in a black 1999 Dodge Dakota pickup bearing Oklahoma tag JGE 185, which was reported stolen out of Muskogee. Gordon said if anyone sees Bergman or the Dakota, they should contact area law enforcement and not approach him.
At 10:36 p.m. Friday, police were called to a residence in the 1900 block of West Walnut after a man was found shot to death. The man was identified as 29-year-old Cord Kenneth Allen.
Anyone with information about Bergman's whereabouts is asked to contact Enid Police Department at (580) 242-7000.
Anyone with information also can report an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (580) 233-6233, https://www.enid.org/services/police or by text to 274637, typing “Enid” and a message in the text box.
Those submitting a tip could earn a reward up to $1,000 and will not be required to testify nor be identified.
